Man attacks 2 Miami Beach restaurant employees with box cutter

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The dramatic moment a man attacked two Miami Beach restaurant employees with a box cutter was caught on camera.

Surveillance shows the suspect, identified by police as Delunte Burch, flailing his arms as he goes after the restaurant waiter with a box cutter.

“I would like to see more, an increase of police officers here on Ocean Drive. I would like them to control people coming here into our community,” said General Manager Christian Azzariti.

The incident took place Sunday, at around 8:45 p.m., right in the middle of the dinner hour. According to police, Burch, who appeared to be intoxicated, was sitting at a table with two others when he kept trying to touch and talk to women passing by.

Police said one of the women Burch tried to touch pushed him away and cursed at him. Police then said Burch tried to start a fight with two waiters.

During the altercation, police said one waiter was cut on their abdomen while the other received a deep laceration on the forearm. Police said other employees eventually jumped in and subdued Burch until police came.

“There were like four or five of them. They held him down until police came and handcuffed him,” Azzariti said.

During the struggle, police said Burch received an injury to his left eye.

The alarming event came as a shock to tourists trying to enjoy their time in Miami.

“This is crime in paradise,” said tourist Hillary Reed. “For me, this is paradise: palm trees, beautiful architecture, paparazzi, movie stars. Why would they commit such a thing?”

Both restaurant employees are expected to be OK.

Burch now faces charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest without violence and disorderly conduct.

