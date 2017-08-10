Man attacked by duo with pepper spray, pipe along Miami sidewalk

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released new video of a violent robbery that involved a duo who attacked a man in the middle of the day.

According to Miami Police, the victim was casually walking in the area of Southwest Sixth Street and 15th Avenue when two people approached him and attacked on Sunday, just before 1 p.m.

Officials said one of the subjects pepper sprayed the victim who was already on the ground while the other subject began to hit the victim with a metal pipe.

That’s when they reached into the victim’s pocket and took $150 before fleeing the scene.

The victim was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this violent robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.