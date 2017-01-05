Man arrested same day charges dropped in case of LGBT threats

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man released on charges of threats made against the LGBT community in Wilton Manors has been arrested on new charges.

According to police, 49-year-old Craig Jungwirth was arrested, Wednesday, for defrauding an innkeeper, stalking and criminal mischief.

Jungwirth was accused of making threats against the LGBT community in Wilton Manors, on Sept. 3, and had charges dropped on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old appeared in bond court, Thursday morning.

