Man arrested in North Lauderdale shooting that injured 2 teens

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting in North Lauderdale than sent two teens to the hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fernandinho St. Lot was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon. He will face two charges of attempted murder.

Our detectives have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with yesterday's shooting. Thank you for your retweets! #seesomethingsaysomething https://t.co/bhzwgw0dcZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) December 10, 2017

Investigators said a fistfight in the middle of a residential street, along the 1000 block of Southwest 76th Street, escalated until shots were fired, striking the victims.

The teens remain at separate area hospitals. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Officials said about a dozen people were on the street at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

