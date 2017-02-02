Man arrested in New York after posting video of cops chasing him in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested at his home in New York, last Wednesday, after he posted a video of himself on Instagram being pursued by police officers in Hollywood, last month.

According to police, Wilfredo Garcia Jr. posted a video of himself on Instagram being chased during the “Wheels up, Guns Down” ride, an unofficial Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that takes over the streets of South Florida each year, for the past few years.

When detectives looked through Garcia Jr.’s timeline on Instagram, they found a photo of his ATV with the entire license plate in clear view.

Hollywood PD then contact NYPD, who arrested him on a warrant at his New York residence.

Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition. He faces charges of reckless driving and fleeing and eluding police.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.