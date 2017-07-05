Man arrested in connection to cat found with arrow in its head

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested, Wednesday morning, in connection to a cat that was found with an arrow in its head.

According to Miami Beach Police, 36-year-old Georgios Lollias was arrested in an investigation that began on April 26, when a cat, “Strushie,” was found near the Franklin Hotel with an arrows in its head.

Police said Strushie was shot twice with a crossbow, and later was euthanized by a veterinarian.

Detectives obtained video evidence from the hotel, but suspected images of the crime may have been deliberately deleted. With the assistance of the U.S. Secret Service’s Miami Electronic Crimes Task Force, Lollias was identified as the man suspected to have shot the cat.

“It is a great relief that we have found some level of justice for Strushie,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates. “This was a horrific act of animal cruelty. I congratulate our detectives on this arrest and the U.S. Secret Service for the critical assistance they provided to us.”

Lollias has been charged with animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill and tampering with physical evidence

The investigation remains ongoing.

