MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man for video voyeurism and stalking charges at a Miami Beach TJ Maxx.

Sergio Bayate was allegedly filming women without their knowledge, Tuesday, at the TJ Maxx near Fifth Street and Alton Road.

A store employee followed Bayate and tipped off police. He was eventually arrested at a nearby pharmacy.

