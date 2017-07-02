Man arrested for stealing ambulance from South Florida medical center

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man, they say, took off in a rescue truck from Kendall Regional Medical Center before ditching it at a Publix in Doral.

Alberto Laguardia was arrested Friday and charged with grand theft auto.

Laguardia was also charged with assault after allegedly hitting another prisoner in jail.

He is now being held on a more than $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.