CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected of stalking a police officer has been arrested.

Fifty-seven-year-old Dennis Moore was arrested in Coral Gables Thursday.

He allegedly stalked a South Florida officer who previously arrested him.

Moore is charged with aggravated stalking and harassing a victim.

