Man arrested for stabbing another man on Stock Island

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) – A man was arrested, Friday, for stabbing another man on Stock Island.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old Manuel Garcia stabbed the 66-year-old victim at a trailer on 5th Avenue, Friday.

Police arrived on scene at 3:30 p.m. and found the victim bleeding from cuts to his hand and chest.

Officials said Garcia was sitting at a table at the front of the trailer with the 10-inch filet knife he used to stab the victim sitting on the table beside him.

A witness also at the trailer said he’d been sleeping in the back and woke to the sounds of the two men arguing. He said the two had been arguing on and off all week. He said he walked out to check on them, found the victim bleeding, and called police.

The victim told police that the witness had invited him over to the trailer, but when he got there, Garcia told him to leave. He said the he and Garcia continued to argue, and Garcia grabbed a knife.

The victim said he held up his hands to defend himself and was cut on the hand, and then Garcia cut him on the chest.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Garcia was charged with aggravated battery.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.