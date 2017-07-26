Man arrested for murder of 19-year-old woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man is behind bars after he was charged with the murder of a young woman.

Tyquan Pearson, 25, is now behind bars after he was arrested in Virginia.

Pearson faces charges surrounding the murder of 19-year-old Brittany Taylor.

Prosecutors said Pearson drove Taylor to a Tamarac hotel after the pair met online in May. That was the last time she was seen alive.

Taylor’s body was later found buried behind a home in Fort Lauderdale.

