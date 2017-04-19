Man arrested for fleeing officer after crashing into Key Largo country club

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A man now faces several charges after driving through a country club gate in an attempt to flee a police officer.

That man, Manuel Nieves Ravago is now behind bars for the Key Largo incident in the area of County Road 905 and Card Sound Road, Sunday.

Police said Ravago drove through the gate of the country club after an officer tried to pull him over.

He was later tracked down by police.

The 25-year-old now faces charges of DUI with property damage. Police also said he is residing illegally in the United States and will face deportation.

