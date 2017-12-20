Man arrested for car burglary now charged with attempted carjacking

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A man who already faced charges for car burglary has just had new charges added on.

Dennis Stevenson, who was arrested last week for several car burglaries, has now been charged with attempted carjacking.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say surveillance video captured the 20-year-old rushing out of a Walmart in Tamarac on Dec. 5 moments after he attacked a man with a knife and tried to steal his car.

