Man arrested for burglarizing Coral Gables restaurant

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly burglarizing a Coral Gables restaurant in May.

Miami-Dade Police have charged 21-year-old Bernard Brantley with grand theft and criminal mischief.

Police said surveillance video captured the 21-year-old breaking into the Moon Thai restaurant, along U.S. 1 and Augusto Street in Coral Gables, on May 13, and using a claw hammer to break open the register.

Investigators believe he committed the same crime at two other Moon Thai locations across South Florida.

