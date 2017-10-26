Man arrested for allegedly stealing gold chain from Tamarac jewelry store

TAMARAC, Fla. (WSVN) – A man has been arrested after, police said, he robbed a jewelry store in Tamarac.

Twenty-four-year-old Louis Smith is suspected of stealing a chain from Nina’s Jewelry & Watch Supercenter, located along 71st Street and North University Drive, on Oct. 14.

Video from the jewelry store shows a man, who police say is Smith, admiring himself in a mirror with a gold chain and then abruptly turning and running out of the store while still wearing the chain.

Smith was arrested, Thursday, and now faces a charge of strong arm robbery.

