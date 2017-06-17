Man arrested for allegedly murdering girlfriend

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested for murder after his girlfriend died, early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 4105 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Coconut Creek, Friday, regarding a female not breathing.

Her boyfriend, 23-year-old Sanjay Johnson, was with her at the time of the incident and called 911.

Officers arrived and attempted lifesaving measures on 22-year-old Tiffonia Davids, Johnson’s girlfriend.

Johnson told the 911 operator that Davids was not feeling well, passed out and hit her head.

Davids was transported to the Northwest Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m., Saturday.

Coconut Creek Detectives and Forensic Services responded to the scene and hospital to conduct an investigation.

It was determined that Davids suffered multiple injuries from blunt force trauma.

Detectives recovered a baseball bat at the scene that is believed to have been used as a weapon.

Based on forensic evidence found at the scene, interviews of witnesses and Davids’ injuries, Johnson was arrested for murder in the second degree.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.