Man arrested for allegedly hitting woman in head with hammer

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A Stock Island man has been arrested after he attacked a woman in her home, allegedly striking her in the back of her head with a hammer.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a trailer at Roy’s Trailer Park on Stock Island, just before 1 a.m., Tuesday.

A 38-year-old woman was found bleeding from an injury to the back of her head.

The victim told police that a man she identified as Rafael Quintana Perez knocked on her door a short time before. She said when she opened the door, Perez rushed inside.

The victim said Perez then grabbed a hammer from the top of her refrigerator and hit her in the back of the head with it. She said he then punched her several times while yelling, “I’m going to kill you.”

Perez then left the residence.

The victim told police that Perez dropped his phone on the floor during the attack and a cell phone was recovered at the scene.

The victim told police that Perez could usually be found in a little shack just inside the gate of Sea Lobster on Fifth Avenue.

Deputies found Perez sleeping in the shack. Beside him, on a bench, was a hammer matching the description the victim gave. Blood was on his shirt.

The hammer and shirt were taken as evidence.

The victim was treated and released from Lower Keys Hospital. She positively identified Perez as the man who attacked her.

Perez was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and taken to jail.

