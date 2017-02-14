Man arrested after teenage girl sold for sex in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man in Miramar after they said a 17-year-old girl was sold for sex.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that 42-year-old Andre Wallace sat in an idling car behind a car wash in the 1800 block of SW 100th Terrace at 4 a.m., which police found suspicious.

Wallace told officers he was waiting for the girl, who was reportedly having sex with a man at a nearby home. He said that he used to own an escort service, and he got half of the girl’s $100 fee for driving her to “appointments.”

Police arrested Wallace, who faces a slew of charges, including recruiting, harboring or transporting for prostitution; procuring a minor for prostitution; contributing the delinquency or dependency of a child; living off the earnings of a prostitute; and human trafficking/forced sex activity of a child. He is being held on a $252,000 bond.

The girl was released to her parents, and The Florida Department of Children & Families said the Child Protective Investigations section of the Broward Sheriff’s Office was investigating, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Visit the Sun-Sentinel for more on this story.

