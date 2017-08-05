Man arrested after shooting another man on Stock Island

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — One man is under arrest and another is in critical condition after a shooting on Stock Island.

According to police, 63-year-old Dwight Engelhardt shot 55-year-old Charles Whitaker around 7:20 p.m., Friday.

The shooting happened at the Hog Fish Marina, where Engelhardt lives on board a sailboat.

Whitaker reportedly went to the Hog Fish Restaurant to have a few drinks with a friend. They brought the friend’s dog with them. They arrived to the restaurant in a dinghy, which they tied up next to the Engelhardt’s sailboat.

After drinks, the two men and the dog got back onto the dinghy to return to the 3D Marina on Shrimp Road, where they both live.

Before they left, Whitaker got into an argument with a woman at the bar about the dog and began to yell and swear at her.

Engelhardt then became involved in the argument. He told Whitaker to leave because he was trespassing. A witness told police Engelhardt threatened several times to “kill” Whitaker.

Engelhardt then went into the cabin of his sailboat, returned with a .380 caliber handgun and began shooting.

Whitaker was shot three times in his groin area and later airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

The dog was shot once in the leg.

Upon arriving on scene, police found Engelhardt still on his sailboat and took him into custody. The gun he used was also still on the boat. Several witnesses were on scene and gave statements to police.

Engelhardt has been charged with attempted murder.

