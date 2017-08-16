Man arrested after leading police on chase in Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Police busted a man who they said stole a truck before leading them on a car chase.

Troy Curtis faces a slew of charges including reckless driving and grand theft.

According to officials, Curtis led police on a wild chase in the stolen truck through Big Pine Key on Tuesday.

Monroe County officials could later be seen pulling the 38-year-old from the water after he decided to ditch the truck and go for a swim.

Police took him into custody after getting him to dry land.

