Man arrested after having drug sentence commuted by Obama

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man who previously had his drug sentence commuted by former President Barack Obama has been arrested once again.

Henry Claude Agnew, 36, had his 21-year prison sentence end on July 28, 2016, thanks to an order from the former president. But Agnew is once again behind bars after being arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals on a probation violation.

According to Miami-Dade court records, Agnew was charged last month on a number of drug offenses, including six felony counts. A hearing on those charges is expected to take place by next week.

Agnew is being held without bond.

