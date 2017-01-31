Man arrested after fleeing police, trying to drown K-9 in Palm Beach county canal

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody in Palm Beach County after police said he tried to drown a K-9 who was searching for him in a canal.

Fox 29 reports that 25-year-old Quinten Henderson fled from deputies during a traffic stop in West Palm Beach early Tuesday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Henderson ran into a nearby canal to evade capture. A PBSO helicopter searched for Henderson as a K-9 team was sent in to find him.

That’s when deputies said Henderson attempted to drown Alex, one of the K-9 dogs, in the canal. Henderson was arrested and hospitalized for hypothermia and minor lacerations.

PBSO posted an update on Twitter, saying Alex is “doing just fine.”

A fleeing suspect tried to drown K9 Alex this AM but Alex won that fight. We caught him and K9 Alex is doing just fine. #K9Alex-1 Bad Guys-0 pic.twitter.com/omyvxSLIpB — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 31, 2017

Investigators found crack, heroin, and marijuana in Henderson’s vehicle.

Henderson faces a slew of charges, including battery on a police dog, animal cruelty, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest without violence, and possession with intent to sell heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

It is unclear if Henderson has an attorney.

