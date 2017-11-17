Man arrested after chase through Broward air field

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after he was spotted running through the air field of a Pembroke Pines airport.

According to the Broward County Aviation Department, the man entered the air field of North Perry Airport, Friday, and began running around in circles.

When he would not respond to airport officials, police were called and the suspect was detained.

7SkyForceHD hovered over the scene as police and employees chased the man throughout the field with what appeared to be a phone in his hand.

The suspect remains in police custody.

