Man arrested after attempting to set fire to Hollywood bike business

Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to burn down a South Florida business.

Officials took 39-year-old Erik Seward into police custody, Tuesday.

Surveillance cameras caught the scene as Seward poured gasoline over workout equipment, located at Sun & Fun Cycles in Hollywood, on Oct. 13.

According to one of the owners of the business, Seward set fire to multiple bikes around 2:30 a.m. that day. She confirmed that the building did not catch fire.

Seward is being charged with second-degree arson, criminal mischief and parole violation.

He’s being held without bond.

