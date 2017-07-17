Man arrested after allegedly assaulting son outside Chuck E. Cheese

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A father is facing charges of battery and child abuse after he was accused of assaulting his son outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Aventura, Monday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured the father being taken away in handcuffs in front of the restaurant, located along Northeast 203rd Street.

Witnesses said the little boy is about 3-years-old and appeared to have some sort of disability.

“You don’t hit a kid like that. You don’t clench your fist and start hiting him in the face,” said witness Victor Castillo. “You don’t hit a kid with a fist like that. It was a 3-year-old, man.”

Several witnesses were inside with their families when, they said, the parent, dressed in in a black shirt, crossed the line as he put his son in his car seat.

“He goes like that [makes punching motion] twice in his eye,” said witness Victor Rosa.

Castillo spoke to 7News after he jumped in to help. He can be seen in the video as he tried to stop the man in the Maserati from leaving.

“That’s your own child. How could you do that to your own child?” a witness can be heard saying in the video.

More witnesses eventually surrounded the man. One used a car to keep him from driving away, while his young son sat in the back seat.

“The kid was bleeding from around his eye because he had those glasses — goggles on,” said Castillo.

Rosa said, “We wanted to kill that guy. We don’t do it because, you know, I do that, believe me, I get arrested.”

Officers arrived shortly after.

Police did not reveal much information about the young victim to protect his privacy, but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

And while this father waits to learn his fate in court, witnesses told 7News they wish they could take justice into their own hands.

“I wish I had just five minutes with that guy, just five minutes,” said Castillo.

Rosa said, “I told police, if you would give me five minutes with that guy, I would show him.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.