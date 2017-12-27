Man apprehended for stealing $600 worth of gift cards

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - About $600 worth of gift cards were taken from a South Florida supermarket as part of a scam.

According to police, a man tried to buy hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards at a Publix Supermarket in Hollywood with a fake credit card, Wednesday.

As the clerk tried to process the transaction, the subject grabbed the cards and ran out of the store, located along Taft Street, near North 69th Avenue.

He and an accomplice were captured a short time later in Miami-Dade County, in the area of Northeast 195th Street and 10th Avenue.

2 IN CUSTODY: Suspects steal $600 worth of gift cards from Hollywood Publix, flee. Taken into custody in Miami-Dade. pic.twitter.com/zCXu9kzUBx — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) December 27, 2017

Officials managed to also locate the gift cards.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.