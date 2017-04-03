Man injured, dog killed in Miami shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man is recovering after he and a dog were shot, Sunday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around noon, near Northeast 188th Street and Second Avenue.

The victim was talking to another man, who had his dog with him, when he was shot in the leg.

The bullets missed the dog’s owner, but hit the dog.

The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital, and the dog to a nearby animal hospital where it later died.

The shooter fled the scene.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

