Man airlifted after firework incident in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after a firework mishap during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

According to friends of the victim, the incident took place at Northwest 51st Avenue and 186th Street. The victim was rushed to Hialeah Hospital, where he was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Friends labeled this as a “tragic situation.”

When 7News arrived onto the scene, neighbors could be seen cleaning up fireworks debris. Blood was also seen on the ground.

The current condition of the man remains unknown.

