Man accused of Wilton Manors LGBT threat has charges dropped

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of making threats against the Wilton Manors LGBT community.

According to prosecutors, the evidence against 50-year-old Craig Jungwirth was both weak and circumstantial.

Jungwirth allegedly posted threats online against the LGBT community, and part of his post was an apparent threat to exterminate gay people in Wilton Manors.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.