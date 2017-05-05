Man accused of trying to board school bus while drunk

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he tried to board a Miami Beach school bus while drunk.

James Edward Rodriguez, 22, is charged with disorderly intoxication after the incident, Thursday morning.

Rodriguez would have boarded the bus, police said, if the driver hadn’t pushed him off.

Parents held him until police arrived.

It happened near Hawthorne Avenue and 83rd Street.

