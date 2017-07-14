Man accused of stealing from Hialeah cars arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police managed to arrest a man accused of several car crimes in Hialeah.

Angel Gonzalez was arrested and faced a judge in Miami, Friday.

The 24-year-old is charged with three counts of burglary.

According to investigators, Gonzalez was caught on surveillance stealing valuables from a car near West 79th Street and Fifth Avenue, Wednesday morning.

He’s also accused of ransacking two other cars in the area.

