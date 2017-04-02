Man accused of shoplifting at Dadeland Macy’s faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - An accused shoplifter who, police said, sparked mall mayhem in Southwest Miami-Dade earlier this weekend faced a judge.

Twenty-four-year-old Adarius Jones appeared in a Miami-Dade bond court on Sunday. He’s facing charges of grand theft and resisting an officer.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Sarah Zabel set his bond at $6,000.

Police said the chaos started when security caught him shoplifting a the Dadeland Mall Macy’s sote, Saturday afternoon. A woman then tried to free Jones and started pepper spraying security, prompting an evacuation of the large department store.

Officials said five guards were affected by the spray. One of them was taken to the hospital.

The woman remains at large. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

