Man accused of shooting pregnant woman arrested overseas

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting a pregnant woman and killing her child, has been arrested in the Cayman Islands.

According to officials, Wayne Collier, shot Heidy Bowen multiple times on Nov. 3, at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A warrant was issued for Collier’s arrest. However, he remained on the run until this week.

Collier now faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

There is no word yet on when he will be brought back to the U.S.

