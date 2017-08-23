Man accused of shooting Miami Gardens officer gets jail time

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who shot a Miami Gardens police was sentenced, Wednesday.

David Mejia took a plea in court, and was sentenced to four years behind bars and 10 years probation.

Meija opened fire on Miami Gardens officer David Starling on Jan. 22, 2016.

Starling was sitting in his cruiser along Northwest 183rd Street and Seventh Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Officer Starling has since made a full recovery.

