Man accused of shooting AT&T truck out of jail

A man accused of opening fire at utility workers for AT&T is now out of jail.

Jorge Jove was released, Thursday morning, after he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the retired Miami-Dade firefighter was captured on video shooting the tires of two AT&T trucks parked outside his Hialeah home, Wednesday.

Jove reportedly told police he went “bananas.”

Police said Jove wanted the workers to move, but they couldn’t do so immediately, which set him off.

AT&T said there’s more than $1,000 worth of damage to the vehicles.

