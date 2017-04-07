Man accused of shooting 2 sentenced to 60 years

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A case that tore a South Florida family apart ended with one man being sent to prison.

Thomas Maffei, a retired Air Force major, was sentenced to 60 years behind bars, Friday.

A jury found him guilty of attempted first-degree murder back in February.

He was accused of shooting his estranged wife in front of their children and also shooting his father-in-law, back in November of 2012.

“This 4-year-old child watched his father shoot his mother and his grandfather,” said the victim, Katherine Ranta. “There is no excuse for that. None. It’s not drugs, its not PTSD. No, unacceptable.”

The defense tried to argue that Maffei was intoxicated by his prescription medicine at the time of the incident.

The jury, however, believed he intended to kill his relatives.

