Man accused of resisting arrest says video shows innocence

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man accused of resisting arrest and battering an officer says the charges are incorrect and a surveillance camera recorded the true story.

Surveillance video shows the arrest of 22-year-old Rafael Gonzalez-Miranda, however, the video is raising questions. “At minimum, it looks like, absolutely excessive force,” said Gonzalez-Miranda’s attorney Harvey Watnick.

Gonzalez-Miranda was arrested outside of his family’s Southwest Miami-Dade home, Tuesday. Miami-Dade police said they were on Southwest 131st on an anti-drug sweep when Gonzalez-Miranda obstructed their investigation and pointed out unmarked units to drug dealers.

Gonzalez-Miranda was arrested and charged with battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Gonzalez-Miranda appeared in court, Thursday, and later bonded out.

“He’s innocent because we have video of him in front of the house,” said Gonzalez-Miranda’s step mother through a translator.

An arrest form says Gonzalez-Miranda “kicked officer’s legs … head-butted (detective) in the left shoulder.”

However, Gonzalez-Miranda’s family and attorney feel the surveillance footage doesn’t support this claim. “The next step really is with the State Attorney’s Office, whether they want to file these charges,” Watnick said.

Miami-Dade Police released a statement which read in part, “Anyone that feels they have not been treated in a professional manner is urged to contact our Professional Compliance Bureau.”

