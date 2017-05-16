Man accused of raping 8-year-old girl blames her ‘provocative’ clothing

OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — A central Florida man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl told police the girl’s provocative clothing and actions suggested that she wanted to have sex with him.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the young girl was walking to a friend’s house in July of 2016 when 68-year-old Sydney Allan Markland asked her if she could help him carry something inside his house, Fox 13 reports. Police said the girl agreed to help because she believed he was injured.

Once inside, detectives said Markland raped the child.

Investigators said DNA samples from the girl’s clothing led them to Markland, who suggested to detectives that his culture was different and therefore his actions were acceptable. Police said he told them the girl came into his house wearing provocative clothing, and claimed her actions suggested to him that she wanted to have sex.

Fox 13 reports that Markland faces multiple charges, including sexual assault on a victim under 12 years old. Investigators are now looking into the possibility that there are more victims, since Markland said he was familiar with children in his neighborhood.

