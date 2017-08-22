Man accused of operating illegal personal watercraft business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly operating a personal watercraft business in Miami illegally.

According to a statement by Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome, Adewale Ojomo “continues to run his Jet Ski business illegally.”

In the statement, Colome said Ojomo “had been given civil citations previously, as well as a PTA arrest (promise to appear), and he continued to ignore our efforts of telling him that he is running the business illegally.”

Police stressed the arrest has nothing to do with Monday afternoon’s fatal personal watercraft crash near Star Island. Two people were injured after police, said, their personal watercraft crashed into a bridge. Paramedics took the victms to the hospital, where they later died.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.