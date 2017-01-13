Man accused of mugging, tying up elderly woman at gunpoint denied bond

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of three men accused of attacking and mugging a Dania Beach elderly woman inside her own home has been denied bond while his accomplices remain at large.

According to police, 35-year-old Daniel Carter was arrested, Thursday, on accusations he and two others stormed into a 74-year-old woman’s Dania Beach home, tied her up and robbed her at gunpoint.

Deputies said the suspect and two others broke into the woman’s home on the night of Dec. 10.

Once inside, they held the elderly woman at gunpoint, tied her up and then rummaged through her house. They stole a safe, cash, three cell phones and an iPad.

Carter is being held without bond on home invasion and elderly abuse charges. His alleged accomplices remain at large.

If you have any information on this home invasion robbery that could lead investigators to the accomplices, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

