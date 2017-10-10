PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who, they said, was caught on camera pleasuring himself at a Panera restaurant in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 49-year-old Anthony Darrin Walker entered the restaurant at 11029 Pines Blvd. and sat at a table. Officials said two patrons saw the suspect with his genitals exposed, masturbating.

Panera management checked surveillance video and saw the incident. Employees recognized Walker as a regular patron and identified him.

Walker faces a charge of exposure of sexual organs. Detectives said he is transient and his current whereabouts are unknown.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.