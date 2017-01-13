SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting and killing two people near a plant nursery is expected to face a judge.

Luis Enrique Castillo is the shooter who, police said, is responsible for killing two and injuring one near Southwest 200th Street and 200th Avenue, Thursday.

According to police, Castillo was driving a car before he bailed out of the vehicle, about two miles away from the nursery. He then ran into a field.

Castillo spoke with police on his personal cellphone, turning himself in and surrendering to officers.

A court date and time has yet to be confirmed.

