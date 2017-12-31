Police: Man accused of kidnapping, sexual battery in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of sexual battery and kidnapping in Miami Beach, Sunday.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Delmar O’Sullivan approached his victim on Christmas Day at around 10:30 p.m. as she walked along a boardwalk between the 1500 block and 2100 block.

The victim told police O’Sullivan had complimented her hair before he repeatedly groped her and asked her to join him near the shoreline, to which the victim refused.

When the the victim refused to kiss the suspect, she says, O’Sullivan picked her up over his shoulder against her will and walked her to the shoreline where he continued to grope her and digitally penetrated her.

According to police, O’Sullivan finally stopped after the victim’s mother called her cell phone multiple times during the alleged assault.

While in police custody, authorities say, O’Sullivan confessed to picking up the victim, taking her near the shoreline, hugging her and groping her buttocks.

O’Sullivan has also been charged with false imprisonment and battery.

