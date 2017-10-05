Man accused of impersonating Miami Beach officer arrested

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Peach Police have arrested a man accused of trying to impersonate one of their own.

According to police, Miami Beach resident Ernesto Orsetti has been charged with impersonation a law enforcement officer.

Police say Orsetti attempted to impersonate Miami Beach Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez in January.

Police said Orsetti created a fake Twitter where he assumed Officer Rodriguez’s identity. According to officials, Orsetti used Rodriguez’s photo, engaged with local media, elected officials and the community.

“The behavior here was outrageous. It threatened to damage the reputation of our superb Public Information Officer, a third degree felony, as well as the Miami Beach Police Department brand,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel J. Oates in a press release. “We simply can’t tolerate such an impression, and I’m glad Mr. Orsetti will now be held accountable.”

