Man accused of hurling concrete blocks at police cars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of hurling concrete blocks at police cars.

The Gainesville Sun reports 20-year-old Delontaye Antwan Nicholas Wilson is charged with two counts of criminal mischief with damage to property and one count of resisting an officer with the University of Florida police department.

An arrest report says Officer Courtney Alexander pulled into the parking lot of the police station and saw a man throwing a concrete block at a police car.

According to the report, when Alexander got out of her car, she saw the man throw another block at the car.

Officers checked the parking lot and found a second police car with a shattered passenger window and a personal car with damage.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Wilson.

