Man accused of hitting FHP officer on 836 highway in March arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of hitting a Florida Highway Patrol Officer on the 836 Expressway has been arrested.

Hugo Olivares, 26, was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving resulting in damage to property or a person on Wednesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Olivares was using a phone while driving.

FHP trooper Carlos Rosario was hospitalized as a result of the collision back on March 17 and continues his recovery. He was in the process of pulling someone over for speeding on the Dolphin Expressway when he was struck. He was standing on the side of the road.

Police said, Olivares lost control of his car and hit Rosario and two other patrol cars in the left soldier.

Rosario was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Olivares and the other passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries and were cleared at the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.