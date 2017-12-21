Man accused of dragging Pembroke Pines officer denied bond

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of dragging a Pembroke Pines police officer at nearly 60 miles per hour made a court appearance, Thursday.

Thomas Cabrera appeared in court Thursday morning, where he faced a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. He was denied bond.

Cabrera is accused of dragging Officer John Cusack at up to 60 miles per hour when he was fleeing police.

Cusack was responding to a possible drug overdose at Century Village in Pembroke Pines, Tuesday. As Cusack approached Cabrera’s vehicle, he took off while Cusack was still holding on to the door. Cusack’s body camera captured the ordeal.

Cusack was taken to the hospital and was released Wednesday afternoon.

