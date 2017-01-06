Man accused of Dania Beach shootings transferred to Broward County jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused in the shooting deaths of two Dani Beach residents is being extradited to the Broward County Jail.

Arvis Brown was arrested in Tallahassee on December 30, after police said, he was involved in three shootings in Dania Beach around Christmas.

According to authorities, Brown allegedly killed 25-year-old Christopher Jordan in an act of retaliation after being released from prison.

Eight-year-old Rasheed Cunningham Junior was shot and killed while walking home from a children’s birthday party.

