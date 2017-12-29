Man accused of Broward murder arrested in Canada

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — A man accused of murdering another man in Pembroke Park was arrested across the northern border.

Ervin Watson was detained in Canada and is now charged with premeditated murder in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the 27-year-old was berating an elderly man in Pembroke Park in September and shot and killed a good Samaritan who stepped in to break it up.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.