Man accused of beating puppy to death out on bond

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of beating a puppy to death is now out on bond, Thursday.

A crime scene unit returned to the scene of 1619 Meridian Avenue where, police said, 20-year-old Woody Pierre beat his 7-month-old puppy Lucy, to death the day before.

7News went to Pierre’s address, and knocked on the door, but received no response.

Witnesses said the dog was tied up to a fence, and they saw the suspect stomping and kicking Lucy, before going into an apartment.

Charles Managarpin, an area resident, said he witnessed the attack from his balcony next door. “I saw the guy beating the dog. I couldn’t just let it happen,” he said.

He then called 911. “I was holding myself back from doing anything stupid, and [I] just figured I’d get the police involved, ’cause I’m not a cop, so let them handle that,” said Managarpin.

Pierre was taken into custody without incident. He was also found with a small bag of marijuana in his pocket.

When they brought him in for questioning, detectives said he admitted to the crime.

Investigators said Pierre beat Lucy because she made a mess in his apartment.

“Animals are purely defenseless. They have no way to protect themselves, especially a puppy,” said Miami Beach Police Officer William Collado.

Pierre faces one charge of animal cruelty and one charge of marijuana possession.

